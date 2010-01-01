Pax, Founder and Chief Grazer
Oak + Olive came alive via my love for bringing people together over fresh, local, delicious food. Whether it's an intimate board for a special night in with my husband and two kids, or a big grazing table for celebrating family, friends, or colleagues, thoughtfully curating the best selection of cheese, meat, fruit, florals, and other goodies in a beautiful spread brings me so much joy.
Oak + Olive is my way of sharing delicious, stunning food that connects people together. I'm happy you're here!
Oak + Olive is a Raleigh-based food company that specializes in beautifully crafted charcuterie, grazing, and cheese boards. We are passionate about community, elevated tablescapes, and good food, and our favorite thing is bringing all three together. We only use the highest quality ingredients sourced from makers we love and trust. In addition to using the finest ingredients, all of our boards are adorned with locally grown herbs and flowers.
We have boards to fit any event or dietary need. We will be there for you for every milestone and celebration with artful presentation, honest ingredients, and delicious products made with love.
We're here to make your charcuterie and grazing dreams come true!
Have a question or want to place an order? Send us an email or give us a call.
P: 919-638-5386
