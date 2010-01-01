Our Story Contact Us Our Story

Pax, Founder and Chief Grazer





Oak + Olive came alive via my love for bringing people together over fresh, local, delicious food. Whether it's an intimate board for a special night in with my husband and two kids, or a big grazing table for celebrating family, friends, or colleagues, thoughtfully curating the best selection of cheese, meat, fruit, florals, and other goodies in a beautiful spread brings me so much joy.





Oak + Olive is my way of sharing delicious, stunning food that connects people together. I'm happy you're here!